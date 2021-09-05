Blues rocker shakes off the rust

While there wasn’t time for new music during the COVID shutdowns, Thorogood did have one new release in 2020. Craft Recordings released “Live In Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert” in December. It was his first offering since Rounder released “Party of One” in 2017.

“We have this live thing going and it seems to be doing pretty good,” Thorogood said. “I’ve got to take time out and listen to it one of these days. I’ve been pretty busy. I’ve got to wash my socks and all that fun stuff, but one of these days they’ll tie me to a chair and make me listen to that sucker.”

Thorogood did make time before the Good to Be Bad Tour began in June to get back in shape for live performances by getting together and playing with some local musicians.

“I’m always a little rusty when we start out, no matter what the situation is,” he said. “We’ve had stretches off in the past for a year-and-a-half. Some of the cats keep active with their chops, whereas our drummer and myself, we kind of back off when we’re not touring. Then, I found some cats in Southern California and we jammed so I could get my chops up to snuff. We actually did a private party and that helped.”

While he’s enjoying his time back on the road with the band, Thorogood admits it’s quite different than pre-pandemic touring.

“There’s absolutely nothing normal about any of this,” he said. “As we move from state to state and town to town, the venues are different everywhere, but the fan response and turnout is pretty consistent and that’s what’s important.

“There might be a little bit of an extra edge due to the lockdown and everything but it is pretty much business as usual,” Thorogood added. “We’re very fortunate the fans we have are very exuberant people and their enthusiasm has never waned over the years.”

HOW TO GO

What: George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Good to Be Bad” tour with special guests Rusted Reserve

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12

Cost: $31-$63

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

Artist info: georgethorogood.com