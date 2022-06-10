Blues singer Shemekia Copeland to appear at Fraze this weekend

Motherhood was lifechanging for Shemekia Copeland. However, the blues singer, performing with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Sunday, June 12, has a humorous take on how it inspired her latest series of topical albums.
“The second I had my son, I became a 1980s beauty queen,” she said recently, speaking by phone from her home in Oceanside, CA. “The (contestants) always said, ‘All I want is world peace,’ and that was pretty much what happened to me after I had my kid. I just want a better world for him to live in.”
In 2017, Copeland had her first son, Johnny, named after her late blues musician father. His birth inspired the topical material on her albums “America’s Child” (2018) and “Uncivil War” (2020). She continues exploring the trials, strife and tribulations of life in modern America on her upcoming album, “Done Come Too Far.” Set for release by Alligator Records in August, the album was recorded in Nashville with musician-producer Will Kimbrough.
“This is kind of the end of the trilogy,” Copeland said. “The last three albums have been very topical. I had a whole lot to say about different issues and with what’s going on in the world, but I think after this I’m going to do something different. I’m never going to stop talking about things that are near and dear to my heart, but it probably won’t be my main focus, which these albums have been.”
Copeland is performing at Fraze Pavilion with Shepherd, who will also have Samantha Fish and Ally Venable Band with him that night.
“I’m going to be playing with Kenny’s band and that’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. I love working with those guys. They’re great. Of course, I love Kenny. We’ve known each other a while. This is my first time doing something like this with him, but I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Copeland has solo dates throughout the summer in the United States and festival appearances in Europe and Canada.
“It’s great to be doing shows again,” she said. “It kind of feels a little bit like normal. I actually went to Europe at the end of March. I also have some festivals over there this summer so I’m really looking forward to it.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Shemekia Copeland plus Samantha Fish and Ally Venable Band
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Cost: $30 lawn & terrace, $50 orchestra and $55 plaza in advance, $35 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
Artist info: www.shemekiacopeland.com
