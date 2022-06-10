Blues singer Shemekia Copeland to appear at Fraze this weekend

“I’m going to be playing with Kenny’s band and that’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. I love working with those guys. They’re great. Of course, I love Kenny. We’ve known each other a while. This is my first time doing something like this with him, but I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Copeland has solo dates throughout the summer in the United States and festival appearances in Europe and Canada.

“It’s great to be doing shows again,” she said. “It kind of feels a little bit like normal. I actually went to Europe at the end of March. I also have some festivals over there this summer so I’m really looking forward to it.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Shemekia Copeland plus Samantha Fish and Ally Venable Band

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Cost: $30 lawn & terrace, $50 orchestra and $55 plaza in advance, $35 lawn & terrace, $55 orchestra and $60 plaza day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Artist info: www.shemekiacopeland.com