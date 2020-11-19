X

Crews rescue man, dog after boat overturns in Eastwood Lake

A man and his dog were rescued from Eastwood Lake after their catamaran capsized Nov. 19, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Credit:

By Jen Balduf

Crews rescued a man and his dog from a capsized catamaran Thursday afternoon in Eastwood Lake.

The overturned boat was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The Dayton Fire Department pulled the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, from the water. He was taken by Riverside medics to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The man’s dog, who was wearing a life jacket, was not injured.

Crews were able to get the catamaran upright and remove it from the water.

A man and his dog were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Eastwood Lake Nov. 19, 2020, in Eastwood MetroPark. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Credit:

