Crews rescue man, dog after boat overturns in Eastwood Lake

Crews rescued a man and his dog from a capsized catamaran Thursday afternoon in Eastwood Lake.
The overturned boat was reported around 3:30 p.m.
The Dayton Fire Department pulled the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, from the water. He was taken by Riverside medics to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The man’s dog, who was wearing a life jacket, was not injured.
Crews were able to get the catamaran upright and remove it from the water.
We have a crew on scene and will update this report.
