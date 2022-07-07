BreakingNews
Dayton woman killed in I-75 rollover crash in West Carrollton
Boil Advisory continues in Harrison Twp. following water main break

A Boil Advisory was issued in Harrison Twp. following a water main break along Riverside Drive in Dayton on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo courtesy Harrison Twp.

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

A Boil Advisory remains in effect in Harrison Twp. following a water main break along Riverside Drive in Dayton Wednesday.

The advisory impacts 1,820 customers on West Siebenthaler Avenue to the south, Shoup Mill and Turner roads to the north, Philadelphia Drive to the west and east to Riverside Drive, according the Harrison Twp. Facebook page.

ExploreEmergency alert system available in a dozen Miami Valley cities
Residents within the red lines are under a Boil Advisory that was issued following a water main break on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Image courtesy Montgomery County Environmental Services

Residents should boil their water for a minute at a rolling boil, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services. Bottled water is suggested for drinking and cooking purposes.

It’s also possible lead leached into the water lines due to the age of the infrastructure, according to Environmental Services. Residents should run their faucets for 30 seconds to three minutes, or until they notice a temperature change in the water.

The water main must be stabilized before water sampling can occur. Environmental Services has been in contact with the City of Dayton and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to determine the status of the repair, as well as the timeline for sampling and testing. It’s not clear when the Boil Advisory will be lifted.

