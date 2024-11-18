Bomb squad called after explosive found in Miami County garage

After speaking to both parties, deputies learned of a potential explosive device in the garage.

They found a small black gym bag that was unzipped with a large plastic jug with liquid inside, according to an incident report. The jug was wrapped in electrical tape.

The woman told deputies she did not know what the item was made of or if it was operable, according to the report.

“She stated she found out about the homemade explosive on Sept. 19 when an ex of (the man) filed for a restraining order, at which time (he) became very angry and made a statement about ‘blowing some (expletive) up’ and referenced this alleged homemade explosive device,” the report read.

The man reportedly told her he threw the explosive into the river.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to respond and used to x-ray machine to figure out what was inside the bag.

Crews determined it was a professional-grade firework taped to a gallon of tiki torch oil, according to the incident report. The bomb squad disassembled the explosive and disposed of it.

When deputies spoke to the man about the explosive, he said he didn’t know what they were talking about, according to the report.

The man was charged with domestic violence and booked into the Miami County Jail. The woman was also charged with domestic violence and issued a summons.