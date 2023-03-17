Boonshoft medical students celebrate matches to residency training programs

The rest of the medical students matched in 15 other specialties: anesthesiology: 4.7%; dermatology: 2.8%; emergency medicine: 9.3%; internal medicine/emergency medicine 0.9%; neurology: 7.4%; obstetrics and gynecology: 8.4%; ophthalmology: 0.9%; orthopedic surgery: 3.7%; pathology: 0.9%; physical medicine and rehabilitation: 0.9%; plastic surgery: 1.9%; psychiatry: 11.2%; radiology: 1.9%; surgery: 4.7%; and urology: 1.9%.

Seven medical students matched for competitive military residencies: Internal Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base/Wright State; Emergency Medicine at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium; Family Medicine at Eglin Air Force Base; Family Medicine at Fort Belvoir; and Anesthesia, Internal Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

Olivia Sneary, who is from Bluffton, was an EMT prior to studying at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, and on Friday, she was surrounded by family members when she learned she will be going through her residency training at the University of North Carolina. Her specialty is emergency medicine.

The University of North Carolina was her number one choice, she said.

“It makes me speechless,” Sneary said. “I can’t believe it’s finally here. It’s felt like a century to get here, especially with COVID.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Raghav Talreja, who is from Michigan, was also with his family members when he found out he will be part of a residency training program at Case Western in Cleveland. His specialty is neurology.

“It was one of my top choices,” Talreja said. “I’m excited to be there.” He said he is going into a great program that will be close to home for him.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Talreja said.

A complete list of all matches is available at medicine.wright.edu/match.