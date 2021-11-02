dayton-daily-news logo
Bowling for a cause: Hospice of Dayton set to host final Cosmic Bowl

A ball scatters the pins during the final round of the 2008 PBA Central Region Dayton Open, Sunday, June 22, at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville.
Caption
Credit: Staff photo by Chris Stewart

Events
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton will host its 23rd annual and final year of its Cosmic Bowl fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Poelking-Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering.

The community is encouraged to participate in this family-friendly outing. Registered bowlers will receive an event T-shirt. There will also be complimentary pizza and door prizes.

Proceeds from the event support patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, a not-for-profit, community-based hospice.

Registration begins at noon. The cost to attend is $50 per bowler. To register, visit HospiceofDayton.org/CosmicBowl2021.

