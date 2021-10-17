Boyfriend or serial killer? ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ charms at the Guild

Performances continue through Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $14-$21 and can be purchased by calling 937-278-5993 or visiting daytontheatreguild.org. Patrons are advised that masks must be worn inside the building at all times.

UD Theatre opens season with gay-themed drama ‘Laced’

University of Dayton’s Theatre, Dance and Performance Technology Program opens its 2021-2022 season with Sam Mueller’s gay-themed drama “Laced” Oct. 20-23.

The play concerns three 20-something bartenders who gather to grieve, rage and reflect the night after a gay bar outside of Tampa, Florida is vandalized. “In a time of renewed culture wars against queer youth, this play centers the voices of those intersectional identities we should be listening to now,” according to UD’s description of the play.

“Laced,” which was featured on the 2020 Kilroys List and was a finalist for the 2019 National Playwrights Conference at the O’Neill Theater Center, will be performed in the Black Box Theatre of Fitz Hall (1529 Brown Street) and will be live-streamed as well. All performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for UD students, faculty and staff and $12 for general admission. For more information, call the UD box office at 937-229-2545 or visit udaytontickets.com.

UD ArtsLIVE presents jazz artist Joel Ross

The University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE Series continues with young vibraphone player Joel Ross and his ensemble Good Vibes on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Described as “the breakout jazz star of the moment” by NPR, Ross is known for his cool, confident style and an ability to create music “full of luminous energy.” As a Blue Note artist, he’s also a familiar presence on the DownBeat Critics Poll for his work in pulling from broad aspects of Black music such as jazz, hip hop, church and Chicago improvised music.

The performance will be held in the Sears Recital Hall, 300 College Park. Tickets are $5 for youth, $10 for UD employees and retirees, $15 for seniors and $18 for general admission. For more information, call the UD box office at 937-229-2545 or visit udaytontickets.com.

Explore Facial studio opening soon in Oregon District

La Comedia announces 2022 season

La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s 2022 season will consist of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak’s “Godspell” (Jan. 13-Feb. 13, 2022), Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s “Phantom” (Feb. 17-Apr. 3, 2022), Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” (Apr. 7-May 22, 2022), Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Linda Woolverton’s Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (June 2-July 24, 2022), Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s “West Side Story” (July 28-Sept. 11, 2022), James Quinn, Alaric Jans and John R. Powers’ “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” (Sept. 15-Oct. 30, 2022) and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” (Nov. 3-Dec. 31, 2022).

In related news, La Comedia’s current production of “Footloose” continues through Oct. 31. The feel-good musical based on the 1984 film about teen rebel Ren McCormack features such hit tunes as “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for The Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and the title song. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $65-$76 and $35 for kids 11 and under. For tickets or more information, call 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com. La Comedia is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.