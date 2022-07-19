dayton-daily-news logo
Boys & Girls Club of Dayton appoints interim CEO to permanent role

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton on West Stewart Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Appointment comes two months after investigation into former CEO

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has announced it is appointing its interim CEO, Crystal Allen, as its official CEO, two months after an investigation was confirmed into former CEO Tara Marlow.

Allen previously worked as Vice President of Operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati, but has served as interim CEO for the Dayton club since April 2022.

She also served as Club Director and Vice President of Human Resources for the Cincinnati club.

In the announcement, the club also said that Allen had a total of 20 years of experience in youth development and won  numerous awards including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Tom Burt Pacesetter Award, Woman of the Year, Club Director of the Year from Boys & Girls Clubs of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Bengals Community Champion Community Champion and earning a Thurgood Marshall Scholar from Central State University.

Mica Goosby, board chair of the Dayton club, said, “We conducted a very thorough search, and our Board was not only impressed with Ms. Allen’s expertise as well as her passion for the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The investigation into former CEO Tara Marlow was confirmed in early May. At the time, the club said that Marlow was “no longer associated with the organization” and said it had discovered several policy violations that led to an investigation and ultimately contacting police.

The club did not say what the violations were, but said its board was evaluating management policies and procedures to “strengthen the organization’s finances and operations going forward.”

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

