Hundreds of pounds of medication collected locally on National Drug Take Back Day

City of Dayton Safety Building: 335 W. Third St.

Central Patrol Operations Division: 248 Salem Ave.

East Patrol Operations Division North: 417 East Helena St.

East Patrol Operations Division South: 2721 Wayne Ave.

West Patrol Operations Division: 951 Washington St.

Springboro Police Department reported that 50 pounds of pills alone were collected on Saturday. The department also has a drop-off box in the lobby of the City Building that is available every day from 7 a.m. to midnight.

In Franklin, 32 pounds of pills were turned in to police.

A 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a medicine cabinet at home, according to the DEA.

In October 2019, Americans turned in more than 882,900 pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day, the DEA said.