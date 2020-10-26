Hundreds of pounds of medication collected locally on National Drug Take Back Day

Area law enforcement agencies reported hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs were turned in Saturday as part of National Drug Take Back Day.
Each year, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement officers across the country encourage people to turn in unused and leftover medication to local police departments. The drugs are then turned over to the DEA who disposes of them safely.
Multiple police and sheriff’s offices in the Miami Valley participated in the event Saturday, collecting hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs.
Dayton police received 175 pounds of prescription dugs and other pharmaceuticals at five drop-off sites on Saturday. For anyone who missed Drug Take Back Day, the department has five drug drop-off boxes available on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drop-off boxes are located at the following:
- City of Dayton Safety Building: 335 W. Third St.
- Central Patrol Operations Division: 248 Salem Ave.
- East Patrol Operations Division North: 417 East Helena St.
- East Patrol Operations Division South: 2721 Wayne Ave.
- West Patrol Operations Division: 951 Washington St.
Springboro Police Department reported that 50 pounds of pills alone were collected on Saturday. The department also has a drop-off box in the lobby of the City Building that is available every day from 7 a.m. to midnight.
The National Drug Take-back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 was the busiest ever, according to Springboro Ohio Police...Posted by Springboro, Ohio - Latest News, Commentary, Information And Events on Monday, October 26, 2020
In Franklin, 32 pounds of pills were turned in to police.
A 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a medicine cabinet at home, according to the DEA.
In October 2019, Americans turned in more than 882,900 pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day, the DEA said.