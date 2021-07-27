Boys & Girls Club of Dayton plans headquarters revamp, may resurrect pool

Boys & Girls Club wants a separate entrance for the pool and gym, which could help increase public foot traffic without interfering with its other programs, she said.

The goal is to create a 21st century club that provides a safe place for youth in West Dayton and elsewhere in the community to gather and enjoy youth programming, Marlow said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton was founded in 1930 and it opened its west side home in 1967.

The West Dayton building was constructed in 1960 and formerly was a school. The Boys & Girls Club once had an East Dayton location, but that closed in 2003.

Boys & Girls Club of Dayton is at 1828 W. Stewart St. in Dayton.

Construction work will begin within the next three months, Marlow said, and it could take about eight months to one year to complete.

The project is being paid for with grants and donations, and the organization is still fundraising for the initial and future phases of the project, she said.

The total investment, across all phases, could exceed $7 million or $8 million, Marlow said.

Boys & Girls Club hopes to combat the loss of learning stemming from the pandemic and wants to help assist with workforce development and improve digital literacy, she said.

The Dayton City Commission will decide whether to approve a $250,000 grant to help support the project. The money would come from the West Dayton Development Trust Fund.

About 48 youth are enrolled in the club’s summer program, but the facility can house 350 to 400 youth, officials said. Fall programs are expected to have 100 to 125 youth.