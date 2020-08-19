Dayton deadly shooting: Have you seen suspect, companion?

Dayton police now say a man wanted in the deadly shooting of his cousin earlier this month may be traveling with a woman.
Perry Thompson, 24, has an active arrest warrant for murder in the Aug. 9 death of Kyron Cannady, who was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton. The shooting followed an argument the cousins were having over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol, police said.
Detectives said they believe Thompson is traveling with 20-year-old Tod’janaye Smith. She is wanted for questioning in the same case, Dayton police said.
Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of either Thompson or Smith, call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
