Bridge closes for two months ahead of road realignment project near Miamisburg

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office is closing the Chautauqua Bridge in Miamisburg south of Rice Field for 60 days.
Chautauqua Road between Farmington Road and Dayton Cincinnati Pike will be closed through May 1 as crews conduct repairs on the bridge.
The county posted 14-day advance notice signs for planned project work, which includes deck and underside support structure repairs. A local detour will be used during this time.
The work is part of a project that will see Dayton Cincinnati Pike shut down for approximately seven-and-a-half months starting in April to remove a 790-foot long, 15-foot high retaining wall along Dayton Cincinnati Pike (N. Dixie Highway in Warren County) that straddles the Montgomery-Warren County line, and reconstruct the roadway and drainage system.
