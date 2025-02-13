Self-guided doughnut tour benefitting local nonprofit kicks off Friday throughout Dayton region

“This event was created during COVID, allowing families to get out and enjoy a sweet treat and support local businesses,” said Lisa Grigsby, co-founder of Planned2Give. “It’s continued to be one of our most popular events.”

The tour runs through Feb. 23.

Participating doughnut shops include:

Baker Benji’s (700 Troy St. in Dayton)

Bear Creek Donuts (80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg)

Bill’s Donut Shop (268 N. Main St. in Centerville)

Donut Palace (5264 Salem Ave. in Trotwood or 5115 Troy Pike in Huber Heights)

Glazed Donut Eatery (607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia or 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 200 in Fairborn)

Hole N One Donuts (2739 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine)

Jim’s Donut Shop (122 E. National Road in Vandalia)

Purely Sweet Bakery (3375 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek)

Stan The Donut Man (1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton)

The Donut Haus Bakery (305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro)

The Neighborhood Nest (313 W. Main St. in Fairborn)

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness.

Proceeds from Dayton Donut Festival On Tour will benefit the Dayton Autism Society in honor of Jared Parker Nett, a young man with autism who passed away in December 2024.

MORE DETAILS

Booklets will be available for pickup 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Bill’s Donut Shop, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at The Donut Haus Bakery or 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Stan The Donut Man. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.

Those interesting in participating, can also stop by Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge, located at 1153 W. Third St. in Dayton, 2-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday or noon-6 p.m. Sunday to pick up a booklet.

For more information, visit planned2give.org or the event’s Facebook page.