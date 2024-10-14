Broken utility pole causes large outage in Dayton mall area

Kabel said that the broken pole initially led to a little more than 2,600 customers without power, but crews on scene were able to redirect power to restore electricity to a majority of those customers.

As of 2:39 p.m., there were 811 customers without power in Montgomery County, according to the AES outage map.

Kabel said replacing the pole could take up to three hours depending on how difficult it is to remove the broken pole and install the new one.