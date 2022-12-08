Brookville man gets jail time in 3-vehicle crash that kills Fairborn man

A 20-year-old Brookville man will spend the next six months in jail for causing a three-vehicle crash in March that killed a 59-year-old Fairborn man in Perry Twp.
Nathan Thomas Milby was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 180 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, via a bill of information. He had been indicted for two counts of felony aggravated vehicular homicide, but as part of the plea those counts were dismissed, court records show.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Milby was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado north on Diamond Mill Road just before 6:30 a.m. March 15 when he attempted to pass two vehicles north of Snake Road, according to a crash report from the Perry Twp. Police Department.
“This area of the roadway is a hill, marked by solid double yellow lines, indicating a hazardous zone,” the report stated.
When Milby’s pickup truck crested the hill, it struck a 1999 Cadillac Deville headed south in front of 4675 Diamond Mill Road. The Cadillac, driven by Carl Scott Broadstock, went off the right side of the roadway.
The impact forced Milby’s pickup back into the north lane, where it struck a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by a 46-year-old West Alexandria woman. The GMC came to rest in front of a house at 4747 Diamond Mill Road.
The pickup truck struck a ditch line before coming to rest in a small grove of trees after striking several of them, the report stated.
Broadstock was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Milby was taken to Miami Valley North to be treated for suspected minor injuries, and the third driver was not hurt, according to the report.
In addition to jail time, Milby’s drivers license was suspended for five years.
