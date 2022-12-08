Brookville man gets jail time in 3-vehicle crash that kills Fairborn man

When Milby’s pickup truck crested the hill, it struck a 1999 Cadillac Deville headed south in front of 4675 Diamond Mill Road. The Cadillac, driven by Carl Scott Broadstock, went off the right side of the roadway.

The impact forced Milby’s pickup back into the north lane, where it struck a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by a 46-year-old West Alexandria woman. The GMC came to rest in front of a house at 4747 Diamond Mill Road.

The pickup truck struck a ditch line before coming to rest in a small grove of trees after striking several of them, the report stated.

Broadstock was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Milby was taken to Miami Valley North to be treated for suspected minor injuries, and the third driver was not hurt, according to the report.

In addition to jail time, Milby’s drivers license was suspended for five years.