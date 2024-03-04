Brother, sister accused of shooting into crowd near Dayton club

A grand jury indicted a brother and sister who reportedly fired into a crowd of people during a fight outside a Dayton club last year.
Jayla Lucas, 27, and ReVaun Lucas, 28, are both facing three counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
They are scheduled to be arraigned on March 19.
The indictment stemmed from an incident on Sept. 23 in the 1800 block of Needmore Road. There was a fight outside a club and the defendants reportedly pulled out guns and shot multiple rounds at a crowd, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
One person was shot in the arm and torso.
In Other News
1
Search group with kayaks found missing Troy teen Ellie Carder’s body
2
College Basketball Mayhem Contest: Official Rules
3
Victor’s Taco Shop to open this week on Far Hills near Kettering
4
Dozens attend funeral for local Vietnam veteran whose family couldn’t...
5
As charter school enrollment increases, Dayton Public wants students...
About the Author