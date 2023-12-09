Bruckner Nature Center to conduct bird survey; public invited

Participants are asked to gather at the Interpretive Building, where they will divide into groups and head onto the trails. The count will be followed by a hot lunch and the tallying of results. Everyone is welcome. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share for lunch. Soup and coffee will be provided. To register, call 937-698-6493.

TIPP CITY

Schools offer weekend food program

Tipp Monroe Community Services continues to team with Tipp City schools to provide weekend meals for students in need, who rely on school meals during the week. The Backpack Program provides a supply of nutritious food for children for weekends or extended breaks from school. The program is available free to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it.

All food is nonperishable. To receive a bag, parents must contact their child’s school office, teacher, or guidance counselor to sign up.

Donations are needed to keep the program running. All food donations must be single-serving size and individually wrapped.

Anyone interested in making a food or monetary donation or having questions is asked to call 937-667-8631.