Bubbakoo’s Burritos expected to open in Springboro in March

According to city building permit documents, the cost to remodel the 2,361 square-foot space for the tenant fit-out is $381,125.

This will be the first Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Warren County as the nearest locations are on Wilmington Pike in Centerville and in Colerain Twp. outside of Cincinnati.

According to their website, “no other restaurant, fast-casual chain, or taco stand offers quite the variety, quality, or the unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere that can be found at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its first store in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J. The company has 30 locations in 10 states and has another 30 stores under development, according to its website.