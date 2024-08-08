Buc-ee’s breaks ground on future Huber Heights location

Buc-ee’s founder and owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin attended Thursday’s ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on the planned 74,000-square-foot store.

Aplin shared an estimated timeline of construction, saying he expects to return to Ohio by Christmas 2025 to celebrate the grand opening of the Huber Heights location.

“We’re very, very happy to be here in Ohio,” said Aplin, who later noted the buckeye state has long been at the top of his list for potential locations.

“We’ve been wanting to get into Ohio for quite some time, and (this location) just made all the sense in the world,” he said, highlighting the site’s proximity to Interstate 70.

The site is situated just off the I-70/state Route 235 interchange, which sits between I-75 and I-675, providing convenient access for both inner- and out-of-state travelers.

Teri Wagoner, a resident of nearby Clark County, who attended Thursday’s groundbreaking, said she’s only visited Buc-ee’s twice, both times in Kentucky while en route to Georgia for vacation.

“The second time, my husband kind of dragged me through because I had spent over $200 our first time there,” Wagoner laughed.

Wagoner said she’s not only excited to shop at the Huber Heights store, but she also hopes to work there.

“I’ve worked in retail for a long time, and I just love the exciting atmosphere there. Plus, everyone who worked there just looked really happy,” she said.

Aplin said the Huber Heights store will be modeled on the company’s newest prototype design.

“This is one of the largest (designs), and we’ve only built a few,” Aplin said. “We felt like there was enough land here and we feel there’s a good business opportunity here.”

Mayor Jeff Gore spoke during Thursday’s event, sharing his excitement for the new store, and further addressing concerns from some residents about the amount of gas station/convenience stores popping up in Huber Heights over the past few years.

“I’ve heard people call Buc-ee’s ‘just another gas station,’ (but that’s) like calling the USS Gerald Ford a paddleboat,” Gore joked. “There’s just no comparison ... This place is an experience, and I can’t wait for all of you who have yet to experience a Buc-ee’s to come to Huber Heights and do so firsthand.”