Buc-ee’s in Ohio: Mayor says company considering second location just weeks ahead of Huber Heights opening

Construction of Buc-ee's in Huber Heights near the Interstate 70 and Ohio 235 interchange is nearly complete. The superstation is scheduled to open to the public on April 6. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Construction of Buc-ee's in Huber Heights near the Interstate 70 and Ohio 235 interchange is nearly complete. The superstation is scheduled to open to the public on April 6. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A second Buc-ee’s location could be coming to Ohio.

The Texas-based chain recently filed a petition to annex land in northeast Ohio to open a new travel center near the Ohio 39 and Interstate 71 interchange, city of Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry announced on social media Monday.

The company has filed annexation requests with the city of Mansfield, Richland County, and Madison and Mifflin townships, according to Perry.

“We are still in the final stages of the due diligence process with them, but this step makes the process more public,” Perry said. “A development of this size doesn’t come around all that often. It’s more than a gas station or restaurant or retail store. It’s a destination and experience that will undoubtedly make a substantial impact on our community.”

Construction of the Buc-ee's in Huber Heights near the Interstate 70 and Ohio 235 interchange is nearly complete. The location is scheduled to open to the public on April 6. NICK GRAHAM VIA DRONE/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Perry said the company applied for a type of annexation that would allow the city, county, and both townships to benefit.

“This is a Type 2 annexation, which means the townships keep their revenues, the city will get income tax and water/sewer revenues, and the county gets sales tax,” she said. “And as consumers, we get the Wall of Jerky, pulled pork, and the legendary spice section.”

Buc-ee’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

The news comes just weeks before Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s location in Huber Heights is set to open on April 6.

Construction on that 74,000-square-foot store, located at 8000 Ohio 235, is wrapping up, along with roadway improvements nearby.

In Other News
1
Centerville city manager to retire in September
2
Woman accused of trying to hit 5 people with vehicle in Dayton charged
3
Dayton Public to change school start times to reduce downtown traffic
4
DeWine focuses on protecting children, education in final State of the...
5
Ashley Flynn case: Defense seeks gag order, restricted public access to...

About the Author

Follow Aimee Hancock on facebook

Aimee covers the northern Montgomery County region, reporting on news in Huber Heights, Trotwood, Clayton, Englewood, Brookville, New Lebanon, Riverside, and more. Have a tip? Email Aimee at Aimee.Hancock@coxinc.com.