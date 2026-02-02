Buc-ee’s: Proposed TIF district could generate $4.6M over 30 years for infrastructure work

TIF districts allow a portion of property taxes to be reinvested, keeping funds within the boundary lines set by a municipality.

“In a TIF district, the city will keep the portion of the property tax only on the properties in the district that would otherwise go to the county,” Gore said in a post on social media. “In this district, Buc-ee’s is the only parcel/ property. It doesn’t affect anyone else or any other property.”

Total revenue projected to be generated from this proposed TIF district is approximately $4.6 million over the next 30 years, council documents show.

TIF dollars can go toward improvement costs for infrastructure, like roadways, water/sewer, environmental/health, utilities, stormwater, streetscape/landscape, and more.

The new Buc-ee’s travel station will open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday, April 6.

The Huber Heights store, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens, on par with a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee that previously held the world record for its size.