Business owners seeking answers as building that houses Rabbit Hole Books remains closed by city

It is unclear if the city’s reasons are related to the fire that happened there last month. The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the city for comment.

“We still have questions,” said Rabbit Hole Books owner Larkin Vonalt. “The city emphatically told me...that we’re going through the regular process. This is not the regular process. It’s obvious this is not the regular process.”

The business hosted a “read-in” outside the bookstore Friday evening on the sidewalk, complete with books and lawn chairs to protest the decision.

Building owner and CEO of Hutchins Commercial Realty Ltd. Paul Hutchins says the city did not contact him before taking action.

“I’ve been in the commercial real estate business for 37 years. Maybe (the city) has had problems and they just do business differently than they used to. But it’s like...you could have called,” he said.

After seeing the nuisance notice taped to his door, Hutchins quickly hired an engineer to look at the building, who found the two retail stores - Lisse Beauty Bar and Rabbit Hole Books - to be structurally sound. The inspector did find a few spots with loose bricks in the upper floors. Hutchins said he subsequently contacted a mason who was able to fix those bricks this week - before the city told him he would be required to obtain a permit, as well as formal architecture plans, before any work could be done.

The city has also shut down the entire sidewalk in front of Rabbit Hole Books.

While he is willing to follow the city’s requirements for making the repairs, Hutchins said he believes it is unusual for a permit to be required for such minor repairs. The formal permitting process is likely to delay reopening Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar and the garage for days or weeks, he added.

“I feel like the city is working against me,” Hutchins said. “And you’re shutting three businesses down. That’s just what the city doesn’t need is more people leaving, especially street level retail.”