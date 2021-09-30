dayton-daily-news logo
Bullet found at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts lockdown Wednesday

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A bullet found on the floor at Trotwood-Madison High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown and police being called to help search the school.

A single bullet was found in a boys bathroom around 10 a.m., according to Trotwood police.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown. No firearms or ammunition were found during the search, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Trotwood-Madison officials will handle any further investigation.

