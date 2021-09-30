Bullet found at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts lockdown Wednesday

A bullet found on the floor at Trotwood-Madison High School Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown and police being called to help search the school.
A single bullet was found in a boys bathroom around 10 a.m., according to Trotwood police.
As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown. No firearms or ammunition were found during the search, according to police.
No one was injured during the incident.
Trotwood-Madison officials will handle any further investigation.
