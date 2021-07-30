Business Review: Premier Health adding emergency department to Beavercreek location

The expansion of Premier Health’s services in Beavercreek reflects the community’s growth – more than 131,000 people now live within a 10-mile radius of the proposed site of the emergency department. In 2020, Premier Health served more than 30,000 emergency department patients from the area, the company said.

This will be the second time that Premier Health has added emergency department capabilities to an existing care site in Greene County, having done so in 2013 in Jamestown.

“The City of Beavercreek is excited to welcome a new emergency department to our community,” said Mayor Bob Stone. “Premier Health’s presence in Beavercreek will bring jobs to the city and more access to health care for our residents.”

Dayton-area homes sales continue hot streak

Home sales in the Dayton and central Ohio areas pushed up in June, with both the local median and average prices hitting new records for a third straight month.

More than 1,730 single-family homes and condominiums were sold last month, up 6% from June 2020 sales, according to the Dayton Realtors trade organization last month totaled 1,731, up 6% from June 2020 sales. And the average price jumped to $236,140, a record, while the median price hit a new high at $205,000, both up nearly 15%.

The cumulative sales volume reached $408.7 million, up 22% from last June.

In the Dayton area, the first half of 2021 saw 7,964 sales transactions of single-family homes and condos, compared to 7,378 in the first half of 2020, up 8% compared to last year.

And Dayton-area sale prices are rising locally. A cumulative sales volume of $1.7 billion for the six-month period, up 24%, brought the average price up 15% to $187,003 and the median sale price up 14% to $160,800.

The local supply is getting somewhat better, with 2,207 entries, a 17% boost compared to last June.

“This is the first time since July of last year that more than 2,000 listings were entered in the Multiple Listing Service,” Dayton Realtors said. “For the January-June period, 9,637 listings were entered, a 1.75% increase from the same period last year.”

Cornerstone Research lands large Navy contract

Cornerstone Research Group Inc., of Miamisburg, has been named to a new $74 million U.S. Navy contract to work on special operations vehicles.

More than a dozen other companies across the nation were also named to the contract, which the Department of Defense said late Wednesday will focus on “the design, engineering, fabrication, and testing of prototype components and systems for the U.S. Special Operations Command family of special operations vehicles.”

Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2026.

Performance location will depend on the awardee. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $15,000 will be obligated at time of award, the department said.

This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov, with 16 offers received, the department said. The contract came from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, in Crane, Ind.

ALDI to reopen Kettering store

ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering at 1940 E. Dorothy Lane on Aug. 11, the grocery chain has announced.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement.

ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

ALDI is one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. It has several locations in the area, including Dayton, Beavercreek, Centerville, Englewood, Huber Heights, Miamisburg and Xenia.

The reopening is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores nationwide, according to ALDI. The business has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states.

That number of sites ranks it third behind Walmart and Kroger, and the company plans to top 2,500 stores by 2022, according to foodindustry.com.

ALDI reopened the Centerville store in September 2020 after a similar renovation, Dayton Daily News records show.

The remodeled Kettering store will provide an improved layout and refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, the company said.

Latin Arepas to open in Springboro

An entrepreneurial family will make the jump from providing food at a downtown Dayton bar to a cafe of their own in Warren County.

Latin Arepas Café hopes to open its doors at its new Springboro location by late August or early September. The new restaurant at 85 W. Central Ave. will feature tropical South American fare. CONTRIBUTED

Abraham Guerra said he and his family members started their own business, Latin Arepas food truck, in 2015 featuring authentic Latin American food. Three years later, the family landed an agreement to serve food at Bar Granada at 5 W. Monument Ave.

They are currently transforming a former business into their new home at 85 W. Central Ave. in Springboro. He hopes to be ready to open by late August or early September.

Tropical Smoothie to open Centerville location

Smoothie lovers in Centerville will have another destination this fall.

A flatbread sandwich from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Bill Lackey/Staff

The Dayton area’s newest Tropical Smoothie shop is “opening soon” at 5615 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, according to the Tropical Smoothie website.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed by an owner, however, the shop has an opening date of Oct. 19 listed on the site.

Workers can get free tech training

An Ohio-funded program that reimburses companies up to $2,000 per each credential worker is allowing employers retrain current and potential employees in technology-related jobs.

Secure Cyber Defense in Miamisburg has used the program to get its employees tech training and its founder credited it in helping the company grow.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted toured the company on Wednesday and touted the success of TechCred, the Ohio program he said helps employers build a stronger workforce with the skills needed in a technology-infused economy.

New employees can take this state-paid training online as they learn new skills and receive various certifications to protect companies from cyber threats locally and from around the world.

Securecyber Defense Infrastructure Engineer, Daron Holland talks with Lt. Governor, Joh Husted during a tour of the Miamisburg company Wednesday July 28, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Husted said many of these certifications can be earned in less than a year and can lead to higher paying positions of more than $100,000 a year with advanced certifications.

In addition, people who are unemployed and want to obtain the training in this field, there is a partner program called Imap to obtain the training from the state or get the training at any college or university such as Wright State and Sinclair.

He said the TechCred program was created two years ago and took six months to begin. In that time, Husted said there have been 25,000 credentials and the goal is to have 20,000 credentials earned a year, free of charge

Shawn Waldman, founder and CEO of Secure Cyber Defense, said his company helps organizations respond to cyber attacks from anywhere around the globe.

Waldman said there are 35 million unfilled jobs globally. He said there more than 714,000 of those jobs in the U.S. of which 314,000 are unfilled as cyber threats and attacks continue to increase.

Local hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Miami Valley Hospital was ranked eighth in Ohio and Kettering Medical Center was ranked 11th in Ohio in an annual update by U.S. News & World Report shared Tuesday.

Dr. James Ouellette, surgical oncologist, performs a surgery at Miami Valley Hospital. Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

Miami Valley Hospital’s ranking includes its Dayton campus and sister campuses Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

Measures like risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, are all among care-related indicators used by U.S. News in its measures.

These ratings help patients begin their search for care and should be used in consultation with a medical professional, the publication stated. The latest rankings were not impacted by COVID-19 because the pandemic started after the data collection period ended.

The Mayo Clinic was ranked the top hospital in the U.S. and Cleveland Clinic was ranked the best hospital in Ohio and No. 2 in the U.S.

The Premier Health hospital also received a “high performing” designation in 12 additional areas of care: orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; kidney failure; pneumonia; diabetes; and stroke.

Premier Health’s hospital in Middletown, Atrium Medical Center, ranked 43rd and areas of care receiving a “high-performing” designation include heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure. Upper Valley Medical Center, near Troy, received a “high performing” designation for treatment of kidney failure.

Kettering Medical Center was not only recognized as a Best Hospital but received a high performing designation for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; back surgery (spinal fusion); colon and lung cancer surgery; heart attack and heart failure; hip fracture and hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement and stroke.

Other Kettering Health hospitals were also recognized for specific services including Grandview Medical Center for knee replacement and kidney failure; Soin Medical Center for back surgery and kidney failure; and Sycamore Medical Center and Fort Hamilton Hospital for kidney failure.