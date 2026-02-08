Butler County deputy released from hospital after stabbing; suspect charged

“I am extremely relieved that Deputy Farthing is home and resting comfortably. This incident could have been so much worse, and we are very grateful that his injuries were not life-threatening,” Jones said. “Our deputies put their lives on the line every day, often without warning, and this is a reminder of the dangers they face simply by doing their job. We are thankful that Deputy Farthing is on the road to recovery.”

Farthing was responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 7000 block of Myers Road in Madison Twp. on Thursday, Feb. 5, when the incident took place.

As Farthing assisted with traffic control for responding fire personnel, he was approached from behind and reportedly stabbed by a man who lives at the residence. The sheriff’s office believes the man set the vehicle on fire.

According to Jones, the suspect told Farthing: “This is your unlucky day.”

A struggle ensued between Farthing and the suspect before multiple agencies responded to the scene and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Phillip Brandon Lovely, was taken into custody.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene but could not respond due to weather conditions, so a Madison Twp. life squad took Farthing to Atrium Medical Center.

Lovely appeared in court a day after the stabbing, on Feb. 6, where he was formally charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and arson, a fourth-degree felony.

His bond was set at $125,000 cash or surety during a Friday arraignment hearing by visiting Judge Thomas M. Hanna in Middletown Municipal Court.

Hanna said conviction on either of the two first-degree felony charges could bring a possible 3-11 years in prison. An arson conviction carries a six- to 18-month prison stay.

Lovely told the judge he does not work and lives with his father due to struggles with “anxiety and depression for five years.”

Hanna said an attorney would be appointed for Lovely.

Lovely will be back in court 9 a.m. Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in Middletown City Jail.