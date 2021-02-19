Butler Twp. man indicted after police rescue girlfriend from home

Michael Shayne Rowles Sr., 50, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of felonious assault and abduction. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to his indictment.

Butler Twp. officers were called around 2 p.m. Feb. 8 to a home in the 3900 block of Little York Road after a caller reported that a man assaulted and strangled his girlfriend, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.