Police rescue woman, talk man into surrendering in Butler Twp.

Crime & Law | 5 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Police rescued a woman who was barricaded inside the basement of a house Monday with her boyfriend following a domestic violence call.

Butler Twp. officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 3900 block of Little York Road after a caller reported that a man assaulted and strangled his girlfriend, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.

When officers arrived, the man and woman were barricaded in the basement. Police were able to get a search warrant, and with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, were able to get inside.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A negotiator eventually talked the man into coming out, and charges against him are pending review, according to the release.

