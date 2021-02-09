Police rescue woman, talk man into surrendering in Butler Twp.

Police rescued a woman who was barricaded inside the basement of a house Monday with her boyfriend following a domestic violence call.
Butler Twp. officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 3900 block of Little York Road after a caller reported that a man assaulted and strangled his girlfriend, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.
When officers arrived, the man and woman were barricaded in the basement. Police were able to get a search warrant, and with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, were able to get inside.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
A negotiator eventually talked the man into coming out, and charges against him are pending review, according to the release.