Butler Twp. mass shooting: Defendant still unfit for trial, courts say

Marlow pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to several charges related to the August 2022 deaths of Clyde W. Knox, 82; his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; Sarah J. Anderson, 41; and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15.

Police say Marlow walked from his Butler Twp. home and opened gun fire on neighbors Clyde and Eva Knox, who were outside their home, and then went inside the home of the Andersons and killed Sarah and Kayla with the same gun.

Wolaver further ordered monthly status reports on his condition be submitted to the court until Marlow’s next status review, which is set for mid-July.

Wolaver is new on the case, having been appointed earlier this year to temporarily fill in following the resignation of Judge Dennis Adkins.

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to appoint a permanent replacement for Adkins, who will then take over the case from Wolaver.

Marlow’s status is categorized as Incompetent to Stand Trial, Unrestorable, and under Criminal Court Jurisdiction, or ISTU-CJ, a legal term that means there was clear and convincing evidence to indicate he committed the crime, warranting his case to remain under the authority and continued monitoring of the court system.

Marlow’s case has so far been reviewed roughly every six months by a judge, who considers court-ordered evaluations from Summit doctors to determine whether Marlow has been restored to competency.

Though multiple forensic psychologists have previously found that Marlow understands the evidence against him and is able to conduct himself properly in a courtroom, they’ve repeatedly reported that he expresses concrete delusional beliefs, which psychologists say would likely inhibit his ability to aid in his own defense, court records show.

Family of the Knoxes and Andersons have grown frustrated with the lack of closure in the case.

“From the outside looking in, this case is cut and dry. There’s irrefutable proof that this happened and who did it,” Brett Anderson, Sarah’s husband and Kayla’s father, said previously. “I just keep thinking, ‘How are we still here?’”