Butler Twp. rejects proposed 247-home development

Situated north of Interstate 70 and south of Stonequarry Road, the site is currently zoned agricultural.

Plans were first submitted to the township this summer after receiving approval from the Montgomery County Planning Commission, and initially called for construction of 299 total lots.

That request was recommended for denial by Butler Twp. zoning commission, and township trustees subsequently tabled the issue in August on the condition that developers revise the plans.

Trustees wanted larger lots, increased open space, and more data about the potential effects on nearby traffic, documents show.

The developers resubmitted plans that proposed 52 fewer homes and the addition of walking trails, a playground and pond.

This revised request was approved by MCPC, but again recommended for denial by the zoning commission, with staff citing continued issues with density and traffic concerns.

Developers did not complete a traffic study, a task that is typically initiated after preliminary approval by a municipality, according to township staff.

During a public hearing earlier this month, some residents reiterated concerns about traffic and density, while Vandalia-Butler City Schools administrators said in a letter to the township that new residential growth would be an overall positive thing for the district.