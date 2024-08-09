Butterbee’s opens in Xenia with limited hours: Here’s what we know

“We have had just the right (number) of guests for training our team and the reception has been great. Our first nine Google reviews in the first two days were all 5-stars,” said Nabih David, vice president of the David Restaurant Group, who owns and operates Butterbee’s.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the soft opening. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 normal hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to serve Xenia, Ohio,” David said. “We have had a lot of loyal guests who frequent our locations in Cincinnati already come and visit us.”

The Xenia restaurant will be Butterbee’s fourth location. Butterbee’s first opened in Mt. Orab in 2006 and expanded to Cincinnati in 2009 and Milford in 2014.

The restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs.

The David Restaurant Group, who also owns and operates the Xenia Skyline Chili, saw Xenia as a “natural fit” for a Butterbee’s location because of its small-town feel.

“We are a family, sports environment with really great, high quality, made-from-scratch food that we believe fits in really well with the Xenia community and our small-town roots,” David said. “(We’re) a family-run restaurant group that really takes care and takes pride in what we do and the food our guests get.”

Butterbee’s is located at 217 S. Progress Drive. For more information about Butterbee’s visit, www.butterbeesgrill.com.