Bystander dies after being hit by SUV while checking on crashed driver in Huber Heights

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle last week while checking on the driver of a crashed vehicle in Huber Heights.

The man died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Huber Heights police.

On Feb. 12, officers were responding to a report of a vehicle that hit the median on Interstate 70 at state Route 202. While in route, a bystander driving a work truck with hazard lights stopped to check on the driver.

While he was checking on the driver, an SUV approached the scene attempted to pass a box truck. The driver of the SUV initially did not see the stopped vehicle or bystander and swerved to avoid the stopped vehicle, according to police.

The SUV hit the box truck before crashing into the bystander.

The bystander, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported.

