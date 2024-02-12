Bystander hit by vehicle while checking on driver in Huber Heights

BreakingNews
A person has critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Huber Heights.

Crews responded to reports of an initial single vehicle crash into the center median on Intestate 70 near state Route 202 around 2:42 a.m., according to a statement from the Huber Heights Police Division.

During the first crash, a bystander driving a work truck with hazard lights stopped to check on the driver.

ExploreDeputies seek details in shooting at Harrison Twp. Speedway

“While the bystander was checking on the driver, an SUV attempted to pass a box truck in the middle lane and did not see the stopped vehicle nor the bystander,” police said. “As the SUV approached the crashed vehicle and bystander, the driver swerved to avoid the stopped vehicle and struck the box truck before veering off and striking the bystander.”

The bystander is in critical care at Miami Valley Hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the Huber Heights Police Division’s Accident Reconstructionist Team.

