Bystanders rescue 2 boys from Mad River

Bystanders rescued two boys from the Mad River early Thursday evening after their small boat overturned.
Crews were called around 6:40 p.m. to the river at Eastwood MetroPark.
“A total of three bystanders were involved in removing the victims from the water,” Capt. Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department said.
The boys initially were pulled out of the water onto an area of land in the middle of the river before DFD crews arrived and launched a boat to retrieve them, he said.
The children, who were not believed to have been wearing life jackets, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.
