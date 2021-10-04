dayton-daily-news logo
X

Caldwell sworn in as Greene County Assistant Prosecutor

Ashley Caldwell is sworn in as Greene County assistant proscutor by county prosecutor David Hayes. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Ashley Caldwell is sworn in as Greene County assistant proscutor by county prosecutor David Hayes. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes has sworn in Ashley Caldwell as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County, assigned to the civil division, his office announced Monday.

Caldwell earned a Bachelor of Science in Police Studies and a minor in Corrections and Juvenile Justice from Eastern Kentucky University. She served in Englewood as a police officer from 2010 to 2017, assigned to road patrol and working as an evidence technician. She graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in May 2020. She worked briefly for criminal defense attorneys Rion, Rion and Rion practicing family law, before joining the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Civil Division of the prosecutor’s office is the legal advisor to all county elected officials, townships, and other government agencies.

“It is important that the attorneys assigned to the Civil Division are committed to providing exceptional legal services to our clients,” Hayes said. “With Ashley’s experience as a police officer and her impressive academic record, I have no doubt that Ashley will dedicate herself to doing the best for our clients, every day.”

In Other News
1
In Your Prime: Virtual Speaker Series coming this week. Here’s how to...
2
CDC updates guidelines for safe holiday celebrations
3
Wright State voter forum to feature Dayton mayor, commission candidates
4
Ohio unveils new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
5
August deadliest month for pregnant patients with COVID-19; Ohio...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top