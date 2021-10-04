Caldwell sworn in as Greene County Assistant Prosecutor

Caldwell earned a Bachelor of Science in Police Studies and a minor in Corrections and Juvenile Justice from Eastern Kentucky University. She served in Englewood as a police officer from 2010 to 2017, assigned to road patrol and working as an evidence technician. She graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in May 2020. She worked briefly for criminal defense attorneys Rion, Rion and Rion practicing family law, before joining the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Civil Division of the prosecutor’s office is the legal advisor to all county elected officials, townships, and other government agencies.