Caldwell sworn in as Greene County Assistant Prosecutor

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes has sworn in Ashley Caldwell as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County, assigned to the civil division, his office announced Monday.
Caldwell earned a Bachelor of Science in Police Studies and a minor in Corrections and Juvenile Justice from Eastern Kentucky University. She served in Englewood as a police officer from 2010 to 2017, assigned to road patrol and working as an evidence technician. She graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in May 2020. She worked briefly for criminal defense attorneys Rion, Rion and Rion practicing family law, before joining the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Civil Division of the prosecutor’s office is the legal advisor to all county elected officials, townships, and other government agencies.
“It is important that the attorneys assigned to the Civil Division are committed to providing exceptional legal services to our clients,” Hayes said. “With Ashley’s experience as a police officer and her impressive academic record, I have no doubt that Ashley will dedicate herself to doing the best for our clients, every day.”