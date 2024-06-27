California woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin

Mary P. Hensley, 73, of Orange, Calif., was driving a 2008 Honda Civic when she collided with a 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by James Mackey, 46, of Franklin while she was turning onto Dixie Highway out of a private drive, the patrol said.

Hensley was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mackey was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash shut down North Dixie Highway between Franklin Eagles and Pennyroyal Road for nearly two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.