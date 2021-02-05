X

Calling all contenders: Air Force Athlete of the Year

The Air Force’s 2019 Female Athlete of the Year was Maj. Andrea D. Matesick. She is the chief of safety and a T-38C instructor weapons system officer at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.. Matesick is also one of the nation’s top equestrian show jumping competitors. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo composition)
AIR FORCE FITNESS AND SPORTS | 37 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is soliciting nominations for the Air Force’s top athletes in 2020.

Each year, the Air Force Services Center recognizes an outstanding male and female military athlete. The Athlete of the Year program identifies exceptional individuals who exhibit athletic excellence, sportsmanship, integrity and professional character on and off the field of play.

All nominees must be active duty, Guard or Reserve. Each unit is limited to one male and female nominee. A base review board will consider the nominations, with a male and female candidate being selected to represent the installation.

Units must submit selected nomination packets to the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Fitness and Sports organization box at 88FSS.FSVS.SportsReservations@us.af.mil no later than Feb. 15.

For more information or to obtain a nomination form, contact a unit representative.

