Calling all contenders: Air Force Athlete of the Year

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is soliciting nominations for the Air Force’s top athletes in 2020.
Each year, the Air Force Services Center recognizes an outstanding male and female military athlete. The Athlete of the Year program identifies exceptional individuals who exhibit athletic excellence, sportsmanship, integrity and professional character on and off the field of play.
All nominees must be active duty, Guard or Reserve. Each unit is limited to one male and female nominee. A base review board will consider the nominations, with a male and female candidate being selected to represent the installation.
Units must submit selected nomination packets to the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Fitness and Sports organization box at 88FSS.FSVS.SportsReservations@us.af.mil no later than Feb. 15.
For more information or to obtain a nomination form, contact a unit representative.