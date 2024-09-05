Camden man dies in crash into Seven Mile Creek in Preble County

Stang was driving a 2019 Nissan pickup truck north on County Road 227 when the vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and went over the embankment and into the creek.

Stang, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

County Road 227 was closed for several hours following the crash and the pickup was removed from the creek.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office.

Camden Somers Twp. Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire and EMS, Eaton Fire Department and Milford Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene.