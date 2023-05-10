Can you help find missing 14-year-old Harrison Twp. girl?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl from Harrison Twp.
Madison Thompson went missing on Sunday after she left home and did not return. Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety and well-being, a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
Madison is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 125 pounds.
Detectives have been working to find Madison by following up on several leads but are asking for additional help from the public to find her.
Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).
In Other News
1
Montgomery County receives more than $6.3 million in Meijer opioid...
2
Suspicious bag found in Harrison Twp. deemed not a threat, road reopens
3
Ohio is ‘the heart of it all’ — again
4
JUST IN: Business buys Research Park land near Kettering/Beavercreek...
5
QUIZ: How much do you know about the people who have things named after...
About the Author