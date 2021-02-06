Can you help Kettering police ID 2 theft suspects?

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help to identify two theft suspects who recently stole items from two stores in the city.
The most recent theft was Wednesday at Goodwill, 1970 E. Dorothy Lane. Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call 937-296-2555 and ask for Kettering police officer Mike Martin.
Another theft happened Jan. 27 at Discount Fashion Warehouse at 2836 Wilmington Pike. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information is asked to call Kettering police dispatch at 937-296-2555.
