Can you ID suspect who uses credit card stolen in Kettering?

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say used a stolen credit card last month to make purchases.
Police on Tuesday posted three surveillance images of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Kettering police detective Vince Mason at 937-296-2583.
We are trying to identify this suspect who used a stolen credit card last month to make purchases. If you have any information about this crime please call Det. Mason at 937-296-2583Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020