X

Can you ID suspect who uses credit card stolen in Kettering?

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 21 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say used a stolen credit card last month to make purchases.

Police on Tuesday posted three surveillance images of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Kettering police detective Vince Mason at 937-296-2583.

We are trying to identify this suspect who used a stolen credit card last month to make purchases. If you have any information about this crime please call Det. Mason at 937-296-2583

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.