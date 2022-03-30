Canada commits to the F-35, boosting Wright-Patt-managed fighter

“Great effects of Russia’s aggressiveness,” Turner said during Wednesday’s hearing.

Turner asked Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, what the selection means strategically.

“They’ll deliver a tremendous improvement in our strategic ability, in indications and warnings, in command and control and mission command,” Wolters said.

Outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson in 2019 confirmed the selection of Wright Patterson to host the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator organization.

The office operated in Crystal City, Va. The Air Force in 2019 said a planning team with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center was preparing for the organization’s reception and “beddown” on Area A of Wright-Patterson.

When fully staffed, the office will have 440 people, with most at Wright-Patterson.

The program supporting the F-35 fighter is set to move to Wright-Patterson in the spring of 2022, an Air Force Materiel Command spokesman told the Dayton Daily News in 2019. Questions were sent to AFMC representatives Wednesday.