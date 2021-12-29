Hamburger icon
Car found with bullet holes in Dayton after people shooting from vehicles reported

Dayton police found a silver car with multiple bullets holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Dayton police found a silver car with multiple bullets holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
59 minutes ago

A silver car was found with multiple bullet holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The car was abandoned in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police. The back driver side window was shot out and there were two bullet holes in the front driver side window. The car had crashed into the back of a white SUV.

Indictment: Man rear-ended car, caused it to flip onto its top on purpose
Dayton police found a silver car with multiple bullets holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Dayton police found a silver car with multiple bullets holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Dayton police found a silver car with multiple bullets holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Around 8:52 a.m., dispatchers received a report of people in vehicles shooting at each other in the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

PHOTOS: Reports of shots fired between vehicles ends in Dayton crash

No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified at this time.

We will update this story as more information is available.

