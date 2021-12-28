Indictment: Man rear-ended car, caused it to flip onto its top on purpose

Witnesses reported that after the rear-end crash, Leonard continued to push “the other vehicle over the curb and intentionally caused it to flip,” the report stated.

The other driver said he was headed south on South Smithville Road when he was suddenly rear-ended.

Leonard told police that he had been following the other driver for two hours before the crash, and that the other man has been parked in front of his house stalking him for weeks.

Leonard is free after posting $50,000 bail.

Credit: Cathy Mong