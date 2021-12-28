Hamburger icon
Indictment: Man rear-ended car, caused it to flip onto its top on purpose

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 51-year-old Harrison Twp. man indicted Tuesday is accused of rear-ending a car earlier this month and then pushing it over a curb to intentionally cause it to flip.

Shannon Drew Leonard is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault.

Shannon Drew Leonard

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 to a two-car crash at the intersection of South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue.

When police arrived, one vehicle was on its top and the two drivers were arguing, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Witnesses reported that after the rear-end crash, Leonard continued to push “the other vehicle over the curb and intentionally caused it to flip,” the report stated.

The other driver said he was headed south on South Smithville Road when he was suddenly rear-ended.

Leonard told police that he had been following the other driver for two hours before the crash, and that the other man has been parked in front of his house stalking him for weeks.

Leonard is free after posting $50,000 bail.

