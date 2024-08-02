Car knocks down pole, overturns in Vandalia, closing part of North Dixie Drive

A portion of North Dixie Drive is closed following a Friday morning rollover crash that knocked down a utility pole across the roadway.
One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital following the crash shortly before 8 a.m. that left a car on its top on North Dixie Drive at Orchard Lane.
North Dixie Drive was closed north of National Road between National Road and Skyview Drive.
Ohio AES crews responded to the scene. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours for repairs and cleanup, according to officials.
