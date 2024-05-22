Car review: Acura TLX Type S offers performance, panache

Beyond the show-stopping looks, there’s also a turbocharged V6 engine under the hood that wants to enter the conversation. This is where the panache meets performance. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine has all-wheel drive (AWD) and cranks out 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission is tremendous and has no noticeable turbo lag, offering quick, exhilarating shifts. Shift into Sport+ mode and watch for improved throttle response.

The squatty styling and lower profile adds to the exhilarating performance. Brembo brakes bring confidence. With the Super Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), the Acura TLX Type S makes every twist and turn feel like a symphony of power and control.

Inside, the TLX is loaded with luxury. Plush leather seats cradle you in comfort, while state-of-the-art technology surrounds you at every turn. New for 2024, there’s a 12.3-inch Acura Precision Cockpit Digital Cluster and 12.3-inch center screen, which is about 20% bigger than last model year.

The red interior is a stark contrast to the gray exterior but looks stunning. This bold interior adds to the aforementioned panache of this sports sedan.

Acura continues to make improvements to its infotainment system, striving to make it more intuitive and more driver-focused. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available along with a wireless charging pad, although I found this to be a little finnicky at times.

Acura noted with me that there’s thicker carpet now used inside that will help dampen road noise, which was a criticism of the previous version. I didn’t find the TLX to be that loud inside, but I might’ve been more entranced with the outstanding overall performance.

The TLX is counted as five-passenger sedan, but three adults in the back seat would be an uncomfortable trip for sure. Two adults would be fine with both legroom and headroom. The back seat feels small for this segment and also feels more like a sports car than a sedan. And that’s always how I viewed the TLX anyway.

There’s 13.5 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk. But of note is a short decklid for the trunk, making loading cargo a bit more of a challenge. You’re likely not buying the TLX for its cargo room.

Acura does a wonderful job of limiting the trims, packages and options. For the Type S, it comes only with the SH-AWD and has a starting price of $57,000. The Urban Gray exterior paint did add on another $600 to the final MSRP that was $58,795, which included a $1,195 destination fee.

For a sports sedan with AWD and a V6 engine, the fuel economy is as you’d expect. The TLX Type S has an EPA rating of 19 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of heavy-footed driving through the suburbs, I averaged nearly 21 mpg.

The 2024 Acura TLX Type S does a lot of things right and continues to make changes to this sports sedan. Those changes are noticeable and add plenty of panache to the plenty of power this luxury sports sedan has.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Price/As tested price................................................ $57,000/$58,795

Mileage.......................................... 19 mpg/city; 25 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.0-liter turbocharged V6

Horsepower................................. 355 hp/354 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Marysville, OH