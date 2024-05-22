Straight Talk: Know the pros, cons of electric vehicles

Straight Talk: MW writes by email: “I am not an early adopter of new technology. I have driven an electric car and ridden in several, but I am not sold on them. I have been told that my lifestyle is perfect for an electric vehicle because I drive about 10 miles to work and could charge at work or at home since there is an electrical outlet in the garage designed for an electric welder. I am still concerned about the battery and electric motor life, and the possibility of getting stuck somewhere with a dead battery is very disconcerting.”

Halderman: I have heard these concerns too. Full disclosure: I own an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles (EVs) have become increasingly popular in recent years, for their potential to revolutionize the transportation industry. However, as with anything else, there are advantages and disadvantages.