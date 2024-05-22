Straight Talk: Know the pros, cons of electric vehicles

Straight Talk: MW writes by email: “I am not an early adopter of new technology. I have driven an electric car and ridden in several, but I am not sold on them. I have been told that my lifestyle is perfect for an electric vehicle because I drive about 10 miles to work and could charge at work or at home since there is an electrical outlet in the garage designed for an electric welder. I am still concerned about the battery and electric motor life, and the possibility of getting stuck somewhere with a dead battery is very disconcerting.”
Halderman: I have heard these concerns too. Full disclosure: I own an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles (EVs) have become increasingly popular in recent years, for their potential to revolutionize the transportation industry. However, as with anything else, there are advantages and disadvantages.
Advantages
- Environmental impact: EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gases. This contributes to a cleaner environment and helps combat climate change.
- Energy efficiency: EVs convert about 60% of electrical energy to power at the wheels, compared to only about 30% for internal combustion engines (ICEs), making them more efficient. One gallon of gasoline is equivalent to 33.7 kilowatt hours of electricity. Therefore, a fully charges 100kwh battery has the energy potential equal to about three gallons of gasoline and the vehicle can travel over 250 miles using this amount of energy.
- Lower operating costs: EVs require less maintenance due to fewer moving parts and no oil changes. Additionally, electricity is often cheaper than gasoline, resulting in cost savings over time.
Disadvantages
- Limited range: EVs often have a shorter driving range than ICE vehicles, although advances in battery technology continue to improve this aspect.
- Charging infrastructure: While EV charging stations are increasing, they are still less accessible compared to gas stations, causing inconvenience for some drivers. The recent agreement between many vehicle manufactures and Tesla means that most vehicles will be able to charge their electric vehicle at the Tesla superchargers that use the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Tesla has a huge network of DC fast chargers that can charge an electric vehicle in less than an hour.
- Upfront cost: EVs can be more expensive to purchase initially, although government incentives and long- term savings may offset this concern.
Most electric vehicle come with a long high-voltage battery and electric motor warranty, usually 100,000 or eight years so that addresses one of your concerns. Getting stuck with a discharged high-voltage battery is possible, but the vehicle gives many warnings starting when the state-of-charge reaches 25% or less. The vehicle often displays where the closest changing station is located as well as many smartphone apps such as Plug Share. Ultimately, EVs offer significant environmental and economic benefits, but also present certain challenges. As technology advances and infrastructure expands, these drawbacks are likely to diminish, making EVs an increasingly viable option for many drivers and offering a more peaceful driving experience.
