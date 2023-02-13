Car thefts jump, other Oakwood crime also up in 2022; total numbers still low

“It doesn’t matter what community — Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Englewood, Trotwood — wherever you go, we’re seeing it across the region,” Hill added.

Oakwood crimes not only included stolen vehicles, “but thefts from motor vehicles. People leaving valuables in the car when they’re unlocked. It’s a crime of opportunity.”

Overall, crime numbers last year in Oakwood grew to 190 cases, up from 111 a year prior, according to city records.

The total included a jump in Part I major crimes — as defined by the FBI’s uniform crime reporting — from 85 two years ago to 143 last year, records show. Aside from auto thefts, those also include criminal homicide, attempted murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny or theft.

Once again Oakwood reported no homicides or attempts in 2022, but after a 2021 with zero aggravated assaults and only two burglaries, the city had seven of each in 2022.

Larcenies in Oakwood totaled 107 last year, increasing by 26 from 2021, “a pretty significant increase,” Hill said.

“We were much busier in 2022,” Hill said. “We had a very active last year in comparison to the previous years.

“But with that said,” he added, “we continue to have one of the safest communities in the entire state and one of the safest communities in the region — very low overall crime numbers.”

Oakwood’s “officer on scene response time for any emergency is under three minutes, by far the fastest in the region,” Mayor Bill Duncan said in his state of the city address.