JUST IN: Oakwood school board picks next superintendent

Worthington City Schools secondary education director Neil Gupta is the choice to succeed Kyle Ramey on a long-term basis, the district’s board of education announced Monday on its website.

Gupta and Bobbie Fiori, assistant superintendent at Beavercreek City Schools, were the two finalists for the job temporarily held by Oakwood Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch. Couch was named interim superintendent before Ramey stepped down at the end of 2022.