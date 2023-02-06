JUST IN: Oakwood school board picks next superintendent

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood City School District has named its next superintendent.
Worthington City Schools secondary education director Neil Gupta is the choice to succeed Kyle Ramey on a long-term basis, the district’s board of education announced Monday on its website.
Gupta and Bobbie Fiori, assistant superintendent at Beavercreek City Schools, were the two finalists for the job temporarily held by Oakwood Director of Educational Services and Human Resources Allyson Couch. Couch was named interim superintendent before Ramey stepped down at the end of 2022.
Gupta has 25 years of experience in education. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Ashland University.
Starting as a math teacher in 1998, he spent six years in that job before becoming an assistant principal in 2004. Gupta been an administrator for 19 years in Ashland, New Albany and Worthington, where he has worked since 2015.
Fiori and Gupta each met with school district staff and residents in separate sessions last Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before private sessions with the school board. The board met Thursday night to discuss the choice, records show.
The Oakwood school board initially interviewed eight candidates before narrowing the list to three in a process that drew 23 candidates from six states.
