Carbon monoxide poisoning threat higher this time of year: What to look for

Vehicles running too close to the house or running in garages also pose a safety risk in terms of accumulating a build-up of carbon monoxide. French said it is not considered safe even if the vehicle is running in the garage with the garage door open. Cars should be completely out of the garage if they are running.

Vague symptoms could lead to death

When levels of carbon monoxide increase due to faulty equipment or poor ventilation, the carbon monoxide can cause problems with the body’s ability to transport oxygen. Red blood cells pick up carbon monoxide faster than they pick up oxygen, according to the Ohio Department of Health. If there is a high concentration of carbon monoxide in the air, the body may place carbon monoxide into the blood instead of oxygen.

“That results in nausea, headaches, unconsciousness, and potentially even death,” French said.

More than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning each year, according to the CDC. The CDC also reports more than 20,000 Americans visit the emergency room and more than 4,000 Americans are hospitalized each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Doctors warn that the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be non-specific, which can also include fatigue, dizziness, and confusion in addition to headaches and nausea.

“It really depends on the levels of carbon monoxide that are present,” said Dr. Mark Williams of the Premier Physician Network. A car running in a closed garage would not take much time, but a slow leak from malfunctioning appliances may take more time for the symptoms to become more prevalent.

“It can be fatal,” Williams said. “If you seek treatment in a timely fashion, there generally are no lasting effects.”

With the symptoms being ambiguous, carbon monoxide might get misdiagnosed as the cold or flu during the fall and winter months.

“I think that’s a danger because the symptoms are super non-specific,” Williams said.

If someone is experiencing persistent symptoms of headaches and nausea, but not other symptoms like a fever or vomiting that might be associated with the flu or other illness, doctors recommend getting a carbon monoxide detector to see if there are dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Experts recommend carbon monoxide detectors

There are a variety of different types of carbon monoxide detectors, French said. Some detectors can be plugged in to an outlet, and others are battery-operated. There are some dual carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. For detectors that are battery-operated, experts recommend changing the batteries regularly, such as when daylight savings time begin and then again when daylight savings time ends.

“We recommend everybody have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, whether those be standalone or combination detectors,” French said. Ten years is also the maximum life of a smoke detector.

If a carbon monoxide detector alarm goes off, those present should exit the home and call the fire department.

“We have multiple gas meters that we’ll show up with and can test that home and all different levels of the home to make sure that’s a safe environment,” French said.

Winter time fire concerns

Heating homes properly can also protect against winter time fires in addition to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Space heaters need space,” French said. He recommended space heaters have at least three feet of open space on all sides of them.

Experts also recommend against heating homes with devices that are not approved for that function, such as with stoves.

“That’s very, very dangerous,” French said.

Doctors also warn against the risk of contact burns from heating elements.

“The most common burns we see in winter for children are contact related—touching the fireplace window or accessories, contact with space heaters or hot grills from old floor heaters, fire pits and grills and scalds from hot cocoa or soups,” said Dr. Petra Warner, chief of staff at Shriners Children’s Ohio. “Burning trash, leaves or debris is another common form of injury in older children and adolescents.”

Parents and adults should keep children away from open fires and do not leave children unattended around fire places, Warner said.

“Always keep young children away from stoves so that cooking items don’t accidentally spill onto them and likewise with a space heater. Don’t allow children to play near heaters to avoid falling onto them, but also know that space heaters can lead to house fires if used incorrectly or left running unattended overnight,” Warner said.

Autumn is also time to be prepared for winter time fires should an accident occur.

“In the fall is always a good time to practice your home fire escape plan before it gets a little too cold to do so in the winter,” French said.

For additional fire safety tips, visit www.daytonohio.gov/693/Fire-Life-Safety-Resources.

How can carbon monoxide exposure be prevented?

There are many preventive measures you can take to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home. The Ohio Department of Health provides the following list of actions to take: